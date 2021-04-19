Cattle on the loose after truck crashes at roundabout in Howard
Cows were caught on video roaming around on Badgerland Drive after a cattle truck crashed on Packerland Drive in Howard on April 19.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
by USA TODAY Handout on April 19, 2021 at 10:33 PM
-
Deputies: 12 cows die, others roam Howard after cattle truck crashes on Packerland Drive
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2021 at 10:21 PM
The driver took the roundabout on Packerland Drive but thought he was still on the highway, deputies said.
-
