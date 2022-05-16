Cases are increasing but new therapeutics can save lives of COVID patients

COVID-19 infections are again on the rise in Wisconsin, but new treatments can keep people alive. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard notes that new therapeutics are available. His message to those 50 or older, or with underlying risk factors “Know how to get Paxlovid or one of the other therapeutics because it can save […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.