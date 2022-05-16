Department Of Natural Resources Warns Of High-To-Very-High Fire Danger

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning of high to very high fire danger in the upper two-thirds of the state. Residents are being asked to avoid burning after the issuance of a fire danger alert Saturday. Special burning permits will be suspended in some counties. Even outdoor campfires are being discouraged while the fire danger remains. The D-N-R reports it has responded to about 400 wildfires so far this year, burning more than 600 acres. Juneau County Has a Fire Ban in Place Today (Monday).

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.