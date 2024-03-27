Caitlin Clark of Iowa heads to Sweet 16 of March Madness with career, single-season scoring records

NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark enters the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 as the Division I women’s single-season points record holder as well. She broke Kelsey Plum’s single-season record against West Virginia on March 25 and now has…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment