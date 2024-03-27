MyPillow, owned by election denier Mike Lindell, faces eviction from Minnesota warehouse

A court plans to order the eviction of MyPillow from a suburban Minneapolis warehouse that it formerly used. But company founder and prominent election denier Mike Lindell said Wednesday that’s just a formality because the landlord wants to take the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.