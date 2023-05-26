Bill would address rural infrastructure repairs

A farmer who serves in the Wisconsin state Assembly says a road repair bill under consideration is a good start to fixing rural infrastructure. “Here, we find ourselves with some one-time money. I can’t think of a better use for it because the need is so great.” Representative Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City) testified this week […] Source: WRN.com







