Big Ten dominates the college wrestling world
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
For the first time in college wrestling history, the Big Ten Conference has 12 of its 14 teams ranked with Illinois and Michigan State entering this week’s NWCA Division 1 Wrestling Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday. Previously, the conference had 11 teams ranked on 17 different occasions, all since 2014 with the first occurrence happening […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Evers seeks $5 million to begin overhauling unemployment system, calls special session of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM
Gov. Tony Evers called on lawmakers Wednesday to take up a $5 million plan that would allow his administration to start upgrading the state's unemployment system.
-
New COVID-19 strain, believed to spread more easily, found in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 6:23 PM
Although researchers believe the new strain spreads more easily, "there is no evidence that the new strain causes more severe illness or increased risk of death."
-
Menominee women sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl that killed a man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM
Two Menominee women have been sentenced to prison this month for their role in distributing fentanyl that led to the overdose death of a man.
-
Wisconsin man arrested after being part of Capitol riot
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM
A Wisconsin man who posted on Facebook that he was among those wanted for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday
-
Big Ten dominates the college wrestling world
by Bill Scott on January 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM
For the first time in college wrestling history, the Big Ten Conference has 12 of its 14 teams ranked with Illinois and Michigan State entering this week’s NWCA Division 1 Wrestling Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday. Previously, the conference […]
-
Presence of new COVID-19 strain confirmed in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2021 at 5:45 PM
A new strain of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services said Wednesday that the variant, first discovered in the U.K. in November, is now confirmed in at least one patient sample here in Wisconsin. Whole […]
-
State Senate working on Capitol security bill amid threats
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM
At the Capitol in Madison on Tuesday, state Senator Roger Roth (R-Appleton) said he’s preparing a bill to address security for the building. “We are actually working on a bill on state Capitol security that we look forward to bringing […]
-
Mayor Eric Genrich appoints chief of staff Celestine Jeffreys to serve as Green Bay's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM
If the City Council confirms her appointment next week, Jeffreys will be the first Black woman to hold the position in Green Bay.
-
Together We Can Build Immunity in Our Community Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2021 at 3:54 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.