Presence of new COVID-19 strain confirmed in Wisconsin

A new strain of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services said Wednesday that the variant, first discovered in the U.K. in November, is now confirmed in at least one patient sample here in Wisconsin. Whole genome sequencing is needed to identify the variant, known as B117, which recently sent […]

