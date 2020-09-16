Big Ten approves plan to start football season in late October

There will be Big Ten Conference football this fall. The league announced Wednesday morning the 2020 season is scheduled to begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about […]

Source: WRN.com







