Bice: Did Kanye West file his nomination papers too late to get on the Wisconsin ballot? Maybe.

The state Elections Commission will have to decide if Kanye West’s campaign filed its nomination papers in time to make it onto the November ballot.

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



