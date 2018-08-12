Barrett, William “Bill” R., age 75
William “Bill” R. Barrett, 75, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018, at Amberwood Nursing Home in Rockford, IL.
Graveside Funeral Services with full military honors will be held Friday, August 17, 2018, 11:00 AM at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah, WI. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Helping Door County women Invest Dream and Achieve4 hours ago
- Door County light houses go from navigational to living historical aids4 hours ago
- What sheriffs deputies and police officers consider before issuing tickets4 hours ago
- Police: Wausau man on the run, considered armed and dangerous5 hours ago
- Barrett, William “Bill” R., age 756 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids-area birth announcements6 hours ago
- Primary Primer10 hours ago
- ALSO INSIDE10 hours ago
- Plane theft, fatal crash a mystery10 hours ago
- Balloon release for missing Langlade Co. girl16 hours ago
- Wisconsin farmers head to New York for ‘Dairy Together Movement’16 hours ago
- Stevens Point apartment fire displaces one resident Saturday1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.