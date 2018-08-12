Barrett, William “Bill” R., age 75

William “Bill” R. Barrett, 75, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018, at Amberwood Nursing Home in Rockford, IL.

Graveside Funeral Services with full military honors will be held Friday, August 17, 2018, 11:00 AM at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah, WI. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.