Bangor High School Star Athlete Charged With Strangulation and Burglary

In November he was being celebrated as a local sports hero, now he is being charged with Strangulation and Burglary. 18 year old Theo Mullenberg, of Bangor has been placed under arrest following the investigation of two reported home invasions that took place May 30th. Mullenberg initially reported to authorities he was a victim in the crimes. Authorities responded to reports of a masked man attacking people in their homes. A Bangor woman said she was choked by a masked man until she passed out around 11am on May 30th and another man allegedly was attacked just down the street. The alleged suspect did not take anything, show any weapons, or talk to the victims. Theo Mullenberg helped Bangor win a Division 7 State Championship in football this past fall.

Source: WRJC.com

