Royall School District Receives $30,000 Grant to Aid Students with Disabilities Plans After High School
The Department of Public Instruction announced the 37 school districts, including the Royall School District, that will receive funding through a competitive grant program dedicated to aiding students with disabilities plan for life after high school.
The Transition Readiness Grant Program, created by the passage of the 2017 state budget, will disburse $1.5 million during the 2019 fiscal year for the expansion and development of services that assist students with disabilities in transitioning from school to the workforce. In total, the 37 districts requested nearly $3 million for the 17,125 students with disabilities they serve. Royall was awarded a $30,000 grant.
“This program is an important step in improving and expanding services for our students with disabilities,” said State Superintendent Tony Evers.
Priority was given to grant applicants that cited services proven to increase the likelihood of post-school employment.
Click here to see complete story and Grant Award Recipients across the state
Source: WRJC.com
