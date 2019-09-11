Badgers pegged as WCHA preseason favorites

Fresh off winning its fifth NCAA title, the Wisconsin women’s hockey team has been picked to win its eight WCHA regular-season title, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll that was announced Wednesday. The Badgers earned 36 points and six first-place votes, while Minnesota earned 31 points and the other first place vote. The […]

