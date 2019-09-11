Jackson County Man Accused Of Causing His Infant Daughter’s Death

Authorities in Jackson County accuse a 32-year-old father of causing his infant daughter’s death. A mother in the Village of Melrose called 9-1-1 last week to say she had found the two-month-old girl dead. After a forensic autopsy, several interviews and the collection of evidence, Armas Cravins the Second was charged with second-degree reckless homicide. Cravins is being held in the Jackson County Jail as he waits for an initial court appearance.

Source: WRJC.com





