Badgers go with familiar face as new defensive line coach

Ross Kolodziej helped lead the Wisconsin Badgers to a pair of Big Ten championships as a player and has led the highly-regarded strength and conditioning program at his alma mater for the last six seasons. Now, the Stevens Point, Wisconsin native has been promoted to Paul Chryst’s coaching staff as UW’s defensive line coach for […]

Source: WRN.com







