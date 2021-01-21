Top-ranked Badger women’s volleyball the Unanimous Big Ten Preseason favorite

Preseason number-1 ranked Wisconsin was unanimously chosen as the Big Ten Conference favorite for the 2020-21 volleyball season, voted on by the Big Ten coaches and announced on Wednesday. The defending 2019 Big Ten Champions open their season ranked No. 1 by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). It is the sixth straight season the […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.