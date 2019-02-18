Attorneys representing poor defendants would get a pay boost under legislative plan
Republicans in the state Assembly came out in support of raising the pay for attorneys representing poor defendants.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Attorneys representing poor defendants would get a pay boost under legislative plan8 hours ago
- Neenah man faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with boat crash that killed two ...11 hours ago
- Shopko plans 140 layoffs at its Ashwaubenon headquarters11 hours ago
- 1 Dead, 1 Still Missing After Tractor-Trailer Veers Off I-9015 hours ago
- Mauston Man Facing Drug Charges15 hours ago
- Necedah Man Facing Charge of Possession of A Firearm Contrary to Injunction15 hours ago
- Packers hire new strength & conditioning coordinator17 hours ago
- Wisconsin Students Celebrating National FFA Week24 hours ago
- Former State Senator Vinehout Losses Home to Fire24 hours ago
- Saco Foods Acquires California Sun Dry Foods24 hours ago
- Team Giannis coughs up 20 point lead and falls to Team Lebron1 day ago
- Moustakas returning to Milwaukee1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.