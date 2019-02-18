Evers wants to ease access to marijauna

Governor Tony Evers announces he’ll use his proposed state budget to to legalize medical marijuana and decriminalize possession of small amounts (less than 25 grams) of the drug. At the Capitol on Monday, the Democratic governor indicating he thinks there’s bipartisan support for the changes. “I believe that there are Republicans out there that think […]

