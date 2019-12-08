Assembly Speaker Says It’s About Time Governor Focused On Mental Health

Wisconsin’s Assembly Speaker says it’s about time Governor Tony Evers switched his focus from gun control to mental health. Robin Vos says the governor is right to look at what can be done to reduce gun deaths among people with mental health challenges. Evers said Tuesday lawmakers need to help young people struggling with such issues in schools. His comments came after several incidents involving weapons at Wisconsin schools. Vos and other Republican leaders have said mental health reforms – not more gun control laws – are the answer to Wisconsin’s problems with gun violence.

Source: WRJC.com





