Assembly Speaker Says It’s About Time Governor Focused On Mental Health
Wisconsin’s Assembly Speaker says it’s about time Governor Tony Evers switched his focus from gun control to mental health. Robin Vos says the governor is right to look at what can be done to reduce gun deaths among people with mental health challenges. Evers said Tuesday lawmakers need to help young people struggling with such issues in schools. His comments came after several incidents involving weapons at Wisconsin schools. Vos and other Republican leaders have said mental health reforms – not more gun control laws – are the answer to Wisconsin’s problems with gun violence.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Human Bones Located by Hunter in Adams County1 hour ago
- Wisconsin Attorney General Seeking Stronger Penalties For School Threats1 hour ago
- Assembly Speaker Says It’s About Time Governor Focused On Mental Health1 hour ago
- Indian mascot task force ready to confront Washington at Lambeau Field3 hours ago
- Foxconn’s Terry Gou visits Milwaukee after Trump tells him to ‘bring more jobs...22 hours ago
- Saratoga family loses house, pet guinea pigs in Friday night fire1 day ago
- Report finds Wisconsin led states in cuts to pollution prevention2 days ago
- Onedia Nation will show video at Lambeau on Sunday2 days ago
- Capitol rotunda Holiday Tree is lit2 days ago
- Farm Wisconsin Center is Among World’s 50 Coolest Places2 days ago
- Huntsinger Farms Awarded Grant for Major Solar Project2 days ago
- Wisconsin Students Earn National Jersey Scholarships2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.