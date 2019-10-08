Assembly GOP leaders offer to accommodate Rep. Jimmy Anderson
Republican leaders in the Assembly said Tuesday that they’re ready to accommodate the needs of state Representative Jimmy Anderson, a Madison area Democrat who uses a wheelchair. “We took the politics out of it, just took a step back, and all figured out the best way to make sure that Representative Anderson can represent his […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Lady Golden Eagles Lock up Outright Conference Championship by Cruising Past Papermakers8 hours ago
- ‘Suitcases full’ of methamphetamine: Appleton-area bust is one of state’...8 hours ago
- State Senate passes bills on sexual assault testing, industrial hemp, and health insurance...12 hours ago
- Assembly GOP leaders offer to accommodate Rep. Jimmy Anderson12 hours ago
- Wisconsin Republicans running for Congress stand by Trump in impeachment inquiry13 hours ago
- Evers declares Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wisconsin13 hours ago
- Vernon County K9 Officer Receives Additional Training14 hours ago
- Public invited to In the Garden: A one-act memory care play14 hours ago
- Lawmakers approve bills that make lemonade stands legal, sex with animals a felony16 hours ago
- Scott Fitzgerald – Sen. Scott Fitzgerald misfires with claim on gun background check...5 days ago
- Gwen Moore – Wisconsin lawmaker hits the target with claim on racial background of d...1 week ago
- Rob Swearingen – State rep exaggerates claim on Gov. Tony Evers veto of school techn...2 weeks ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.