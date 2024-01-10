Artuso, Leo Michael Age 83 of Arkdale
In loving memory of Leo Michael Artuso, age 83, who peacefully passed away on January 02, 2024, at his Arkdale, Wisconsin home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on December 10, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, Leo dedicated his life to masonry, showcasing remarkable skill and speed from the age of fifteen. His legacy includes years of proud work alongside his brother Armand and the Ghezzi family. Leo was a dedicated union bricklayer until retirement, forming lasting friendships in both Illinois and Wisconsin.
Leo’s heart belonged to nature, and in 1992, he, his wife Nancy and their two children embraced a life on twenty-four acres in Adams County, Wisconsin. Leo spoke fondly of cherished memories in Roseland, Illinois, and the friendships that enriched his journey.
Leo found joy in fishing, farming, NASCAR, football, and the companionship of his beloved dogs, especially his white huskies, Gus and Rosie.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Artuso, brother Brian Artuso and a legacy of children: Leo Artuso (Karyn), Laurie Yankauskas (Dominic), Alexis Artuso (Don), Joseph Artuso, Kathy Artuso (Jim), and Josh Ready (Missy). His memory lives on through grandchildren: Joseph, Jeffery, William, Daniel, Steven, Joseph, Ryan, Sean and River and great-grandchildren: Joseph, Chloe, Benjamin and Tinley, each a testament to the love and joy Leo brought to this world.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Nancy Artuso at 1149 15th Avenue, Arkdale, WI 54613. A memorial will be held on a later date .
Leo is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Gladys, his brother Armand, daughters Angel and Theodora, grandson Thomas, and late wife Arlene.
May Leo’s spirit find eternal peace. Roseberry’s Funeral Home is honored to assist the family during this difficult time.
