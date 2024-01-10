Theisen, Michael Lawrence Age 62 formerly of Friendship

Michael Lawrence Theisen, age 62, of Pearce, Arizona, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Peppi’s Place/Tucson Medical Center Hospice on January 6, 2024, after a courageous five-year battle with metastatic leiomyosarcoma cancer.

Michael was born on August 27, 1961, in Friendship, Wisconsin to Romie and Shirley Theisen. He grew up in Springville Township, Adams County, Wisconsin and graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1979. Michael was a standout in AFHS athletics, especially football and basketball. He lettered in four sports. He went on to play football at Rochester Community College and then Arizona State University, where he was on the ASU team that won the Fiesta Bowl in 1983. Michael loved living in Arizona and remained there for the rest of his life. He ran a floor covering installation business in the Phoenix area for decades. He was also passionate about rebuilding old trucks and raising exotic birds, including macaws and toucans. Michael loved all animals immensely and was a gentle giant around cats, dogs, birds and even wildlife. He was a fiercely independent free spirit who enjoyed pursuing life to its fullest in his desert home.

Michael is survived by his mother, Shirley Theisen, Wisconsin Dells, WI; sister, Terri Theisen, Atlanta, GA; brother, Joe Theisen (Stacy), Cottage Grove, WI; sister, Suzanne Gentleman (Dave), Tulsa, OK; and sister, Kathleen Theisen, Danbury, CT; godparent, Evelyn Barton; niece, Kelsey Gentleman Kuntz (Anthony) & their son, Sawyer, San Diego, CA; nephew and Godson, Matthew Theisen, Atlanta, GA; nephew, Shane Sustr (Niki) & their children, Kayson and Rylee Jo, Cottage Grove, WI; uncle, Mark Theisen, Montello, WI; and uncle and aunt, Carroll and Nancy Theisen, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; cousins: Sonya Holmquist and Nick Pappas, Edmond, OK; Shari and Joe Lobenstein, Albany, OR; Janet and Frank Meoni, Henderson, NV; Randy and Dawn Theisen; David Theisen;

Nicki Theisen; Paul and Vicki Theisen; Dana and Charlie Johnson; Neil and Kandy Theisen; Jack Theisen – Phoenix; Jody and John Kort; Jason and Barb Theisen; Joel and Ann Theisen; Greg and RoseMary Theisen; Melissa Theisen and Kris Wilke; and many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of cousins

Michael was preceded in death by his Grandparents – Matt and Anna Theisen; Grandparents – Gustav and Olive Holmquist; Father, Romie Theisen; Godparent, Bill Barton; Uncle and Aunt – Herb and Kay (Babcock) Theisen; Aunt – Kay (Hammond) Theisen; Aunt and Uncle – Eric and Jean Holmquist; Aunt and Uncle – Ruth and Al Heitman; Uncle – Alcuin Theisen; Cousin – Jamie Schiesl; and Nephew – Tyler Gentleman

Michael’s family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to Michael’s wonderful neighbor and friend, Marcilene, for years of assistance while he was battling cancer, and to his friend June Stine who worked tirelessly as Mike’s medical advocate. We are also grateful to Pastor Dan Callister and the First Baptist Church of Sunizona for the support they provided to Michael during his 5-year cancer battle. We are also grateful to the staff at TMC Hospice – including all of the amazing nurses, assistants, volunteers, doctors, social workers, chaplain and Father Paul – for their truly compassionate care of Michael and his family during his final days. We are grateful to Paradise Parrot Rescue for providing a caring home for Michael’s much-loved macaws. Special thanks also to Michael’s closest friends – Marcilene, June, Duke, Louise, Tonya, Mario – for their unwavering support of Michael during the most trying of times. The family has requested no flowers.

Charitable donations may be made to Paradise Parrot Rescue in Tucson, Arizona, in memory of Michael Theisen, for their ongoing care of his macaws: https://paradiseparrotrescue.org/. Charitable donations may also be made in Michael’s honor to Hospice Fund/Peppi’s House at TMC Hospice:

All are welcome to join the family for a celebration of life at a later date in the summer. A private grave-side service and interment will take place at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Source: WRJC.com







