Appleton's bee population increases, world's largest free-flying American flag torn in half: Stories you loved
As always, we’ve rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'Ain't no power like the power of the people': Protesters continue to march Saturday in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2020 at 7:45 PM
The group filled both lanes of Main Street, crossing the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge while they chanted and marched before ending at the police station.
More than two-thirds of Wisconsin coronavirus patients have recovered, percent of...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 6, 2020 at 7:41 PM
As of Saturday, more than 20,500 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 645 people have died, state health officials reported.
Door County protests demand justice for black Americans killed by police
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2020 at 1:48 PM
Protesters gathered in Sturgeon Bay and Sister Bay this week to demand police reform and support for Black Americans, among other demands.
MOSES Holding Virtual Field Days on Organic Production
on June 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM
The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service is still holding its annual on-farm organic field days this year, but the method of attending will be a bit different.
World Dairy Expo Decides to Cancel
on June 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM
Wisconsin's largest agricultural gathering of the year is a no go for 2020.
Compeer Financial Awards Ag Classroom Equipment Grants
on June 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America program has awarded over $150,000 in Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grants this spring.
Criteria Set for WI Direct Farm Payments; Sign-up Starts June 15
on June 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary has announced some of the long-awaited details of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, which will provide $50 million in direct aid payments to struggling producers from the federal CARES Act.
Wisconsin Cheese Production Fell in April
on June 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM
Wisconsin cheese plants made less product during April when compared to the same month a year earlier.
