Friday COVID-19 update: 20,249 positives but positive percentage continues downward trend

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin surpassed 20,000 on Friday. But numbers from the Department of Health Services show the percentage of positive test results continuing a downward trend. Two-point-nine percent of the 12,322 new tests reported on Friday were positive. That’s 357 new confirmed cases, and the lowest rate since Sunday. To prevent […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.