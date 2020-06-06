Friday COVID-19 update: 20,249 positives but positive percentage continues downward trend
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin surpassed 20,000 on Friday. But numbers from the Department of Health Services show the percentage of positive test results continuing a downward trend. Two-point-nine percent of the 12,322 new tests reported on Friday were positive. That’s 357 new confirmed cases, and the lowest rate since Sunday. To prevent […]
Source: WRN.com
MOSES Holding Virtual Field Days on Organic Production
on June 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM
The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service is still holding its annual on-farm organic field days this year, but the method of attending will be a bit different.
World Dairy Expo Decides to Cancel
on June 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM
Wisconsin's largest agricultural gathering of the year is a no go for 2020.
Criteria Set for WI Direct Farm Payments; Sign-up Starts June 15
on June 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary has announced some of the long-awaited details of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, which will provide $50 million in direct aid payments to struggling producers from the federal CARES Act.
Compeer Financial Awards Ag Classroom Equipment Grants
on June 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America program has awarded over $150,000 in Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grants this spring.
Wisconsin Cheese Production Fell in April
on June 6, 2020 at 2:37 AM
Wisconsin cheese plants made less product during April when compared to the same month a year earlier.
1 in 4 Wisconsin nursing homes hit by COVID-19, data show. One facility reports 57 deaths.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2020 at 11:08 PM
But new federal numbers are deeply flawed, underestimating the problem and leaving consumers in the dark.
Tubby family still looking for answers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 11:05 PM
The family of Jonathon Tubby doesn't want another family to suffer from a loved one being killed by police.
Family of Jonathon Tubby, killed by police in 2018, calls for peace ahead of Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2020 at 10:14 PM
'The belief we have ... is that justice is not there if you don't also have peace," says uncle of Oneida Nation man killed by Green Bay police in 2018
