American Family Insurance Championship to return this summer

The American Family Insurance Championship is back in 2021 with plans to allow up to 5,000 attendees each day at University Ridge Golf Course. The PGA Tour Champions event is scheduled for the week of June 5-13 with the three-day event to be held June 11-13. The 5,000 daily attendees includes players, caddies, spectators, tournament […]

