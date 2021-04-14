Davison to return to Badgers next season

At least one veteran player will be returning to the Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team next season. Guard Brad Davison announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he plans to return to Wisconsin for his final season, taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision that athletes who competed in their sport during the 2020-21 academic year could […]

Source: WRN.com







