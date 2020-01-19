Although Every Juneau County Board Member is Up for Election Little Expected to Change

It’s going to be a busy election season for the Juneau County Board member as every spot is up for re-election. However most of the candidates are running unopposed. In District 1 Jerry Niles is running unopposed, District 2 Michael Kelley is running unopposed, in District 3 Steve Leavitt is running against Ken Schneider, District 4 Alan Peterson is running unopposed, District 6 Joe Lally is running unopposed, District 7 Chris Zindorf is running unopposed, District 8 Joe Wenum is running unopposed, District 9 Orville Robinson is running unopposed, District 10 James Parrett is running unopposed, District 11 Jack Jansinski is running unopposed, District 12 Scott Wilhorn is running unopposed, District 13 Ray Zipperer is running unopposed, District 14 Lynn Williard is running unopposed, District 15 Roy Granger is running unopposed, District 16 Ray Feldman is running unopposed, District 17 Steven Thomas is running unopposed, District 18 District 18 Timothy Cottingham is running unopposed, District 19 Edmund Wafle is running unopposed, District 20 James Ryczek is running unopposed, and in District 21 Rodney Seamans is running unopposed. District 3 is the only current contested election. Steve Leavitt and James Ryczek are the only people currently not serving as a District Supervisor in Juneau County. Ken Schneider is running in District 3 instead of District 20 after moving. The Election will be held April 7th of this year.

