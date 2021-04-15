Alcohol Believed to Contribute to Accident in Monroe County

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at approximately 8:18 p.m. the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle rollover accident near 26537 County Highway CA. The vehicle involved was a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The truck was determined to be operated by Nicole Ray, 24, of Tomah, WI. There were four additional occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The investigation determined that the truck was being driven southbound on County Highway CA, when the driver failed to maintain control as she negotiated curves in the roadway. The truck appeared to have rolled twice before coming to rest on its wheels. Four of the five occupants were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for their injuries.

Alcohol and speed were suspected to be factors. Nicole Ray was cited / summoned to appear for Cause Injury / Operating While Under the Influence. This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance, Wilton Ambulance Service, and Tomah Fire Department Rescue Techs.

Source: WRJC.com







