New Lisbon Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges Against Two Individuals

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at approximately 2207 hours, a Juneau County Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the City of New Lisbon for a vehicle registration infraction.

As a result of the traffic stop Methamphetamine, THC, approximately $4,800 in cash, two handguns, (one of which was found to be stolen), and misc. drug paraphernalia was discovered and seized.

The operator of the vehicle, Tina Dickman, 42, of Warrens, WI was arrested and had the following charges referred to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office: Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Manufacture, Distribute or Deliver, Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Firearm and Felony Bail Jumping.

Ms. Dickman also received two traffic citations as a result of the traffic stop.

The passenger in the vehicle, Michael Kingsley, 39, of Black River Falls was arrested and had the following charges referred to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office: Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Manufacture, Distribute or Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department K-9 Unit and Northside Mobile.

Source: WRJC.com







