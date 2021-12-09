Advocates hopeful newly signed laws will prevent future backlogs of sexual assault kits
The new laws give sexual assault survivors greater access to information and clear expectations about how evidence will be handled in their cases.
Mandela Barnes in Senate bid calls for ending the filibuster and expanding voting rights
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes called for ending the filibuster, eliminating gerrymandering and expanding voting rights as part of his Senate bid.
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM
A bipartisan commission allows Wisconsin election grants, once again rejecting challenges...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 12:01 AM
Wisconsin elections officials from both parties threw out a challenge Wednesday to private grants that helped cities run their elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State requests FEMA teams to help staff Wisconsin hospitals
by Bob Hague on December 8, 2021 at 11:26 PM
Federal support is being requested for Wisconsin hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients. With barely over 56 percent of the state fully vaccinated for COVID-19, hospitals are critically short of beds, and are also contending with staffing […]
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers seeks 100 FEMA workers, utilizes National Guard nurses for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2021 at 11:17 PM
As of Tuesday, just 2.7% of the state's ICU beds were available. The state reported more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Should Green Bay spend $100,000 on a rebranding initiative? Most of the City Council...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2021 at 11:06 PM
In a 9-3 vote, the council agreed to seek bids on a project to rebrand the city's image but held off on approving money for it.
De Pere-area care facility resident sexually assaulted another, lawsuit says, and staff...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2021 at 10:34 PM
An attorney, representing a woman with Down syndrome and Alzheimer's, describes the facility's management of the event as "inexplicable."
'I'm scared. I'm worried. I'm overwhelmed.' How COVID-19 upended a Wausau teen's life
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 8, 2021 at 8:26 PM
Adriana Jasso, 18, relies on strength, resilience, friends and family to contend with the toll COVID-19 has brought to her family.
Interstate Accident Near Wisconsin Dells Claims A Life
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM
