Aaron Rodgers on Packers' Jordan Love pick, Burger Fest's 200-pound burger tradition to continue: Stories you loved
As always, we’ve rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Rep. John Nygren of Marinette faces Republican primary foe Andi Rich in 89th Assembly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 1:32 PM
Andi Rich challenges Rep. John Nygren for nod to run for Wisconsin Assembly seat representing parts of Brown, Oconto and Marinette counties.
Leinenkugel's will retire logo featuring image of Native American woman
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2020 at 4:19 AM
The Chippewa Falls-based brewery will be reworking its beers, merchandising and marketing through 2021, president Dick Leinenkugel said in a release.
Man charged with hit-and-run causing death in crash that killed Green Bay bicyclist
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 3:43 AM
Joshua Yahsha is being held on $50,000 bond. Police say he struck and fatally injured Jordan Krebsky, a Green Bay father of two who was biking to work
'Please do something': As COVID-19 swept through Wisconsin food plants, companies and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 10:40 PM
Some employees say they were packed into plants like "a can of sardines," were given inadequate masks or told to use hairnets as protection.
Opposition to Tony Evers' mask mandate rises as Senate leader threatens to block it,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 10:38 PM
The opposition comes as local and state officials turn to face mask orders to help control the coronavirus outbreak.
Friday COVID-19 numbers: 15 deaths, 5.4 percent positive test rate
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2020 at 10:05 PM
Friday saw additional deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services reported 15 new deaths, for a total of 934 lives lost. Forty seven new hospitalizations were also reported. Today’s numbers […]
Fitzgerald says state Senate ready to challenge mask mandate
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2020 at 9:47 PM
State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says his members are ready to override Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate. The Juneau Republican issued a statement Friday morning. “The Governor has caved to the pressure of liberal […]
21 researchers test experimental COVID-19 vaccine on selves, post how-to guide for public
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 9:29 PM
Scientists in the Boston area have inoculated themselves with an unproven vaccine for COVID-19, and posted a white paper online, offering instructions that would allow others to make and administer the nasal vaccine. […]
