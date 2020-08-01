Green Bay residents react to mask mandate during City Council meeting
Citizens expressed their support and opposition for a mask mandate in Green Bay during a City Council meeting on July 21, 2020.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Noah's Ark closed until further notice after two employees test positive for COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2020 at 6:06 PM
It's not clear where the employees contracted the coronavirus. The water park said it had implemented extensive safety precautions.
-
-
'Please do something': As COVID-19 swept through Wisconsin food plants, companies and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2020 at 3:12 PM
Some employees say they were packed into plants like "a can of sardines," were given inadequate masks or told to use hairnets as protection.
-
Rep. John Nygren of Marinette faces Republican primary foe Andi Rich in 89th Assembly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 1:32 PM
Andi Rich challenges Rep. John Nygren for nod to run for Wisconsin Assembly seat representing parts of Brown, Oconto and Marinette counties.
-
Aaron Rodgers on Packers' Jordan Love pick, Burger Fest's 200-pound burger tradition to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
Leinenkugel's will retire logo featuring image of Native American woman
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2020 at 4:19 AM
The Chippewa Falls-based brewery will be reworking its beers, merchandising and marketing through 2021, president Dick Leinenkugel said in a release.
-
Man charged with hit-and-run causing death in crash that killed Green Bay bicyclist
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2020 at 3:43 AM
Joshua Yahsha is being held on $50,000 bond. Police say he struck and fatally injured Jordan Krebsky, a Green Bay father of two who was biking to work
-
Opposition to Tony Evers' mask mandate rises as Senate leader threatens to block it,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 10:38 PM
The opposition comes as local and state officials turn to face mask orders to help control the coronavirus outbreak.
-
Friday COVID-19 numbers: 15 deaths, 5.4 percent positive test rate
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2020 at 10:05 PM
Friday saw additional deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services reported 15 new deaths, for a total of 934 lives lost. Forty seven new hospitalizations were also reported. Today’s numbers […]
