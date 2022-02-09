A Wisconsin man went to work at a coffee company and wound up with lung damage. In a landmark verdict, a jury awarded him $5.3 million.
The lawsuit argued that the company knew the buttery-tasting chemical could be hazardous and yet failed to warn roasters.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
-
Wisconsin Republicans invite testimony from a felon who claims a 'sect' of Milwaukee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM
Wisconsin Republicans are putting stock in a felon convicted of fraud who claims a 'sect' illegally printed ballots for Joe Biden in 2020.
-
Park your Hyundai or Kia outside: 485,000 vehicles recalled because they can suddenly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM
The recalls from Kia and Hyundai are another in a string of recent fire and engine failures. The vehicles have also been a major target for thieves.
-
Large department stores like JC Penney have left behind Wisconsin small towns, but Kohl's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM
Kohl's has roughly 8,000 employees in Wisconsin, many in part-time roles. The department store is an important part of the economy in smaller cities like Manitowoc and Marinette.
-
Evers awards $1M grant to support Hmong, Southeast Asian communities as part of $82M...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM
The Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association received receiving funding from the Equitable Recovery Grant Program.
-
Photos: Evers awards grant to state Hmong organization in Appleton
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 9, 2022 at 1:25 AM
The grant will go to a statewide nonprofit organization that supports Wisconsin's Hmong and other Southeast Asian populations.
-
A judge has raised concern that Vos or his aides could have deleted emails after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2022 at 11:27 PM
An attorney for the Assembly speaker says he and his aides followed the records law.
-
Bellin Hospital in Green Bay opens first NICU in state that keeps moms, babies together
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM
Bellin Hospital in Green Bay opened a family integrated NICU that helps pre-term babies stay close to their mothers, a first of its kind in Wisconsin.
-
Republican lawmakers are seeking help from a felon who was convicted of fraud as they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM
The Assembly Elections Committee plans to give a platform Wednesday to Peter Bernegger, who was convicted of defrauding investors in 2009.
