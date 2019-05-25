A-G Kaul Joins Push to Forgive Student Loans of Veterans With Disabilities

Wisconsin’s Josh Kaul and 51 attorneys general are calling on the U-S Department of Education to automatically forgive student loans of veterans who suffered a permanent disability from their military service. Kaul said, “discharging the student loans of veterans who are permanently disabled is the right thing to do — and it’s what the law requires.” More than 42-thousand veterans are eligible for student loan relief due to a service-related total and permanent disability. The A-G’s note that fewer than nine-thousand had applied to have their loans discharged and 25-thousand had student loans in default in 2018. The bi-partisan coalition asks the Department of Ed to “take action to better protect those who once protected the nation. Our veterans deserve nothing less.”

