6 New Cases of COVID19 Reported Friday 9/25 by Juneau County Health Dept.

The Juneau County Health Department reported 6 new cases of COVID19 during their Friday afternoon snapshot. Juneau County now has 75 active cases and 4 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 373 cases with 186 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







