Central Wisconsin COVID-19 update: Portage County rises 49 cases, Marathon County up 41
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will provide a daily update on COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Experiencing an empty Lambeau Field on game day, coyote roams Wisconsin Rapids streets:...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 26, 2020 at 12:12 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 9/25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2020 at 3:18 AM
-
Mauston Routes Viroqua 48-6 in the Return of High School Football
by WRJC WebMaster on September 26, 2020 at 3:18 AM
-
Germantown couple says they would have to give up their Second Amendment rights to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 26, 2020 at 2:29 AM
Brian and Kate Lafferty filed a lawsuit July 27 in Washington County Circuit Court seeking "declaratory judgment invalidating regulations."
-
Report: Kenosha officer believed Jacob Blake was trying to drive off with woman's child,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2020 at 11:49 PM
The attorney for Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey told CNN that Jacob Blake was wielding a knife and "twisted" toward Sheskey before the shooting.
-
Ashwaubenon schools cite COVID-19 in decision to move to online-only classes
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 10:54 PM
Ashwaubenon joins Howard-Suamico, De Pere and Shawano as districts moving to online-only classes in recent days as COVID-19 case numbers remain high.
-
Brown County coronavirus: De Pere Mayor James Boyd says he has the virus
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 10:44 PM
De Pere health officials report more than 30 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. Boyd was diagnosed Thursday after being tested because of a cough.
-
Howard-Suamico schools cite COVID-19 spread in planned move to 'all-online' on Wednesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 25, 2020 at 10:38 PM
Howard-Suamico leaders will periodically review the issue to determine if students can return to classes. All 6,000 students will be affected.
-
Less than 1% of calls to state unemployment call centers were answered, audit shows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2020 at 10:37 PM
A new state audit released Friday also shows the Evers administration did not report key information to lawmakers showing the full scope of the problem.
