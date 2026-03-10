Young kids missed the pandemic's school disruptions. Their reading scores are still behind
Young students are still struggling to bounce back academically from the pandemic, even though many were babies at the time. In new data from research and testing company NWEA, first and second graders are scoring below kids pre-pandemic in math…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ziegler won run for reelection to Wisconsin Supreme Court (MADISON) A conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice will not seek reelection next year. Justice Annette Ziegler made the announcement in a statement issued Monday morning, […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The official start of the NFL new year is still a day away, but the Packers were still busy making decisions on their future with the start of the league’s tampering period – The Badgers climbed back in the top 25 polls at #23 – […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 9, 2026 at 8:33 PM
The NFL is off to a fast start as the legal tampering period is underway, with the league’s new year starting Wednesday. Among the moves is the Miami Dolphins agreeing to a 3-year deal with former Packers backup QB Malik Willis – […]
-
Juneau County Sheriff’s Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on March 9, 2026 at 7:47 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Bond for man accused in fatal shooting at downtown hospital set at $250K (MILWAUKEE) The man accused in a fatal shooting at a Milwaukee hospital was in court Sunday. A Milwaukee County judge set 38-year-old Ronnell Shaw’s bond at $250,000. […]
-
Dells Girls Basketball Team Heads to State Tournament Undefeated
by WRJC WebMaster on March 9, 2026 at 4:12 PM
The Wisconsin Dells Lady Chiefs earned their way to the WIAA D3 State Girls basketball tournament with a 57-51 victory over Edgerton Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin Dells was led by Senior Natalie Backhaus who had a team high 23points and pulled […]
-
Thomm, Eloise, J. “Lois” Age 89 of Madison
by WRJC WebMaster on March 9, 2026 at 4:06 PM
Eloise J. “Lois” Thomm, age 89, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 26, 2026. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Feds launch Title IX probe of New Richmond School District (NEW RICHMOND) A western Wisconsin school district is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education. The Department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigation of […]
-
WRN Deep Dive: Rotunda display brings attention to Car Crash Tragedies
by bhague@wrn.com on March 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Bringing attention to preventable car crash tragedies, a display in the Capitol rotunda in Madison this month tells the stories of just three of the 240 victims over a three-year period in Milwaukee. Jessica Wineberg is the city’s Vision Zero […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.