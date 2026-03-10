WRN Daily: Childhood Vaccination Rates Continue to Fall in Wisconsin
Childhood vaccination rates across Wisconsin are continuing to decline, according to new data from the state’s Department of Health Services. Stephanie Schauer, Immunization Program manager with DHS, says a mix of factors is contributing to the downward trend. “It may be accessibility to vaccines. We know that getting kids in to the doctors on time […] Source: WRN.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man who killed girlfriend, left body in pond, sentenced to prison (MADISON) A 26-year-old Madison man is headed to prison in the death of his girlfriend. On Monday, James Barnes-Morris was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and 10 years’ […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 6:50 PM
The Green Bay Phoenix women are headed to the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season after winning another Horizon League Tournament title – Wisconsin and Marquette are both gearing up for their respective conference tournaments – […]
WIAA Sectional Final Boys Basketball Scores from Saturday night
by WRJC WebMaster on March 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM
D3 Xavier 76 Berlin 52 D5 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 57 Royall 51 (Colby Schroeder 14points to lead Royall) Cochrane-Fountain City 70 Hillsboro 57
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ziegler won run for reelection to Wisconsin Supreme Court (MADISON) A conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice will not seek reelection next year. Justice Annette Ziegler made the announcement in a statement issued Monday morning, […]
WRN Daily: Keeping hope alive for Tibet’s freedom
by bhague@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A ceremony held in Madison on Tuesday keeps the dream of freedom for Tibet alive in Wisconsin. Members of Wisconsin’s Tibetan-American community joined elected officials including Congressman Mark Pocan and Dane County Executive Melissa Agard […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The official start of the NFL new year is still a day away, but the Packers were still busy making decisions on their future with the start of the league’s tampering period – The Badgers climbed back in the top 25 polls at #23 – […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 9, 2026 at 8:33 PM
The NFL is off to a fast start as the legal tampering period is underway, with the league’s new year starting Wednesday. Among the moves is the Miami Dolphins agreeing to a 3-year deal with former Packers backup QB Malik Willis – […]
Juneau County Sheriff’s Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on March 9, 2026 at 7:47 PM
