Years after abuse reports, ex-coach at renowned US gymnastics academy is arrested by FBI
A coach at a center in Iowa that has trained Olympic champions is facing allegations that he abused young female gymnasts and secretly photographed others undressing at a prior job in Mississippi. Sean Gardner, who coached at Chow’s Gymnastics and…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 18, 2025 at 9:01 PM
The Brewers are on their way to a series opening win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. — The Packers practiced in the rain in Green Bay this afternoon
2025 HS Football Previews -Cashton Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 18, 2025 at 5:03 PM
Cashton Eagles 2024 Record: 5-5 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Jered Hemmersbach Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 7-2 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: QB/LB Drew Butzler RB/LB Jack Christensen RB/LB […]
Williams, Tamara Ann Age 65 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 18, 2025 at 2:27 PM
Tamara Ann Williams (Bonus), born April 13 1960, passed away August 14th, 2025 peacefully but unexpectedly at her home in Friendship, Wi at the young age of 65 with her beloved dog Oreo by her side! Tammy married her high school sweetheart in […]
Georgeson, Elmer R. Age 99 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on August 18, 2025 at 2:18 PM
Elmer R. Georgeson, age 99, of rural Camp Douglas, WI, went to his Heavenly home to be with his Savior on Sunday, August 10, 2025, with Edna, his wife of 77 years, at his side. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:00 AM at […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-18
by WRJC WebMaster on August 18, 2025 at 2:14 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Former UW women’s basketball coach sued for psychological abuse (MADISON) Five former Wisconsin women’s basketball players file a lawsuit in federal court against their one-time coach. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the players […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 18, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The Titletown Report is back and we start with the Packers latest injury issues following their 23-19 come-from-behind win over the Colts on Saturday.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 18, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Brewers 14-game win streak came to an end on Sunday – The Packers picked up a come-from-behind exhibition win over the Colts on Saturday, but they lost more players to injury – Scottie Scheffler captured the BMW Championship – […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on August 18, 2025 at 8:46 AM
Fond du Lac County DA tapped for dropbox investigation (WAUSAU) A special prosecutor has been assigned to the state investigation into Wausau Mayor Doug Diny’s handling of a municipal drobox. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney […]
