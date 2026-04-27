WRN Daily: Study shows racial disparities remain in Wisconsin corrections

A new Wisconsin Policy Forum study finds Blacks remain overrepresented in Wisconsin’s prison population. “Cross Examination” is a comprehensive review of not just corrections but Wisconsin’s entire criminal justice system. “In Wisconsin, black adults are about 12 times more likely to be incarcerated than white adults. That was second only to Vermont among the 50 […] Source: WRN.com







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