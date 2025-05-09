X posts said Robert Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, is a “registered Republican.” In Illinois, voters do not register by party; they declare a party if voting in a primary. Leo voted in Republican primaries from 2012 through 2016, county records show.
Robert Prevost, the Roman Catholic cardinal who was chosen to be the new pope, is a “registered Republican.”
Baumel, Rose Age 92 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2025 at 2:59 PM
Mrs. Rose Baumel, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 28, 2025. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend to many, Rose touched countless lives with her warmth, generosity, and unwavering dedication to […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man tied to arrest of Milwaukee County judge pleads not guilty to federal charges (MILWAUKEE) The man tied to the arrest of a Milwaukee County judge was in court Thursday. Eduardo Flores-Ruiz pleaded not guilty to two federal charges, including […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 9, 2025 at 10:47 AM
The Brewers open a 3-game series at Tampa Bay tonight – The NBA and NHL playoffs continue – A managerial firing in major league baseball – The football Badgers have a new left tackle in the fold.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 9, 2025 at 8:18 AM
Finance committee begins state budget process (MADISON) At the Capitol, the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee began work Thursday on the next two-year state budget. Republicans have stripped hundreds of policy items out of the budget […]
Waving at Farmer Leads to Vehicle Accident Near Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2025 at 4:44 PM
Late Tuesday morning, May 6, 2025, at approximately 11:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 callreporting a two-vehicle collision on Oneida Road, rural Cashton, Wi, in the Town of Clinton. Wayne K. Kruizenga, 64 of Rural Viroqua, was […]
Mauston Track & Field Shows Well at Bangor Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2025 at 3:38 PM
BoysTanner Winker– 1st, 100m dash, – 2nd, 200m dash Tanner Winker has officially tied the 100 meter dash school record. He joins Dan May, Dave Ritland, Ernie Kolumbus, Jeff Komay, Jesse Witcraft, and Garron Brandt at 11.1 over 100m. He […]
New Lisbon Relay Team Sets New School Record at Bangor Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2025 at 3:37 PM
The New Lisbon Track and Field Teams took a light line up into the Bruce Brewer Invitational on Tuesday night to complete against other area teams as one of the last meets to prepare for conference. The Boys team finished 9th and the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 8, 2025 at 8:21 AM
3rd Congressional Rep. Van Orden’s family receives ‘credible threat’ (WASHINGTON D.C.) A ‘credible threat’ forces a Wisconsin congressman to miss votes and reschedule a town hall. According to a statement from […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/6
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2025 at 4:15 PM
Baseball Nekoosa 13 Mauston 10 Mount Horeb 5 Reedsburg 1 Wisconsin Dells 6 Westfield 4 Wautoma 8 Adams-Friendship 7 Royall 15 New Lisbon 4 De Soto 12 Hillsboro 0 Onalaska Luther 5 Brookwood 4 Softball Bangor 8 Necedah 4 (Syvannah Schumer […]
