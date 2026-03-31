WRN Deep Dive: Three Months Since Launching, Wisconsin’s New Film Office Is Just Getting Started
Wisconsin’s new Film Office launched at the beginning of the year. WRN’s Sean Maloney talked with its director Veronica Pope about how the film office and tax incentives will help Wisconsin, what makes the state a great place to shoot, and much more.
Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New law defines antisemitism in Wisconsin (MADISON) A new, highly debated state law codifies a definition of antisemitism in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers signed the legislation last week. Wisconsin will use the International Holocaust Remembrance […]
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WRN Daily: New law defines antisemitism in Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on March 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new, highly debated state law codifies a definition of antisemitism in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers signed the legislation (AB 446) last week as Wisconsin Act 143. The bill’s author, Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison), spoke on […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Three Months Since Launching, Wisconsin’s New Film Office Is Just...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s new Film Office launched at the beginning of the year. WRN’s Sean Maloney talked with its director Veronica Pope about how the film office and tax incentives will help Wisconsin, what makes the state a great place to shoot, […]
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Public Safety Alert: Fraudulent $100 Bills
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2026 at 7:13 PM
The City of Mauston has been made aware of fraudulent $100 bills currently circulating in the area. These counterfeit bills are particularly deceptive because they are being made using real U.S. currency (such as $10 bills) that have been […]
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Juneau County Arrest Report 3-30-2026
by WRJC WebMaster on March 30, 2026 at 7:10 PM
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Trial of man charged in shooting death of police officer begins (MILWAUKEE) The trial of a man charged in the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer begins Monday. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Tremaine Jones ambushed and killed officer Kendall […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s new Film Office is just getting started (UNDATED) Three months after launching, Wisconsin’s new Film Office is already pitching the state as a competitive place to shoot movies and television. Director Veronica Pope says new […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin’s new Film Office is just getting started
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Three months after launching, Wisconsin’s new Film Office is already working to bring television and film productions to the state, using newly approved tax incentives to compete with other filming hotspots. Film Office Director Veronica Pope […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 30, 2026 at 11:22 AM
The Brewers come back to defeat the White Sox, the Badger men’s hockey team makes the Frozen Four, and the Bucks won’t be going to the playoffs this year.
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