WRN Deep Dive: No Helmets, No Seatbelts top factors in fatal ATV/UTV crashes so far in 2026

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) statistics show the lack of wearing helmets and using seatbelts are the primary causes of the 29 fatal ATV/UTV incidents so far in 2026. Wisconsin leads the nation in fatal ATV/UTV incidents. A third major factor in fatal crashes is the lack of completing a safety education course. “This […] Source: WRN.com







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