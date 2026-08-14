WRN Deep Dive: No Helmets, No Seatbelts top factors in fatal ATV/UTV crashes so far in 2026
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) statistics show the lack of wearing helmets and using seatbelts are the primary causes of the 29 fatal ATV/UTV incidents so far in 2026. Wisconsin leads the nation in fatal ATV/UTV incidents. A third major factor in fatal crashes is the lack of completing a safety education course. “This […] Source: WRN.com
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on August 14, 2026 at 9:05 PM
The Brewers try to make it two wins in a row against the two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers, the Packers come back to Green Bay after their preseason loss to the Steelers, the Badgers continue camp, and the Bucks announce when Giannis […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 14, 2026 at 7:05 PM
La Crosse passes data center moratorium (LA CROSSE) Another data center moratorium advances. The La Crosse City council on Thursday approved a temporary block on any data centers entering the community. While it is not a ban, the city will be […]
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WRN Deep Dive: No Helmets, No Seatbelts top factors in fatal ATV/UTV crashes so far in...
by bhague@wrn.com on August 14, 2026 at 7:04 PM
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) statistics show the lack of wearing helmets and using seatbelts are the primary causes of the 29 fatal ATV/UTV incidents so far in 2026. Wisconsin leads the nation in fatal ATV/UTV incidents. A third […]
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2026 HS Football Previews – Royall Panthers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2026 at 5:05 PM
2026 Royall Panthers 2025 Record: 4-6 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Roland Lehman (1st Year with Royall) Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 5-4 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: QB/DB […]
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7th Annual Elroy Lions Vendor Affair Now Accepting Vendor Applications for Apple Dumpling...
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2026 at 2:20 PM
The Elroy Lions Club is excited to announce that vendor registration is now open for the**7th Annual Elroy Lions Vendor Affair**, taking place during the **Apple Dumpling Day Races** on**Saturday, September 12, 2026**, from **8:00 AM to 2:00 PM** at […]
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Robinson, Charles “Charlie” A. Age 73 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2026 at 2:07 PM
Charles “Charlie” A. Robinson, age 73, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2026, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on […]
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WRN Daily: DHS confirms measles outbreak in Iowa & Lafayette Counties
by bhague@wrn.com on August 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a large increase in confirmed measles cases in Iowa and Lafayette counties — up from two to 15 confirmed and six probables as of Thursday morning. “The rapid emergence of these cases, […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Corey Ruiz funeral is Friday (MADISON) Funeral services are today for a man fatally shot by Madison police. A Wisconsin DOJ investigation into the July 22 police shooting of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz is ongoing. His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 13, 2026 at 8:45 PM
MU Poll director says Crowley’s victory matches polling data (MILWAUKEE) Post-primary questions about Wisconsin’s premier political poll. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley narrowly defeated high-polling Francesca Hong in Tuesday […]
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