WRN Daily: DHS confirms measles outbreak in Iowa & Lafayette Counties

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a large increase in confirmed measles cases in Iowa and Lafayette counties — up from two to 15 confirmed and six probables as of Thursday morning. “The rapid emergence of these cases, particularly among people who have not traveled outside of Wisconsin, indicates that there is active local […] Source: WRN.com







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