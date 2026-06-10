WRN Daily: Wisconsin Teens Can Get Rewarded For Safe Driving
As more teens hit the road across Wisconsin this summer, a new initiative is encouraging safer driving habits, and offering rewards for making smart choices behind the wheel. Children’s Wisconsin is promoting the Safe Roads Challenge, an app-based program that tracks driving behavior and provides feedback to young drivers after each trip. Program coordinator Bria […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy charged after driving drunk with guns in his vehicle (WAUKESHA) A Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy faces an OWI charge with guns in his vehicle. A criminal complaint says a deputy spotted a vehicle […]
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Kotlowski, Louis John “Louie”
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2026 at 2:54 PM
Louis John Kotlowski, Jr., “Louie”, passed away May 31st, 2026. A Celebration of Life for Louie will be held at the Mound View Golf Course in Friendship, WI on Saturday July 11th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Military Honors […]
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Wehinger, Judith Arlene Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2026 at 2:46 PM
Judith Arlene Wehinger, 83, of Friendship, WI, formerly of South Wayne, WI passed away on June 2, 2026. She was born August 17, 1942, to Arleigh and Hazel Johnson. Raised in Woodford, WI and graduated from South Wayne High School (now […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Bangstad denied access as WEC certifies ballot for fall elections (MADISON) The ballot has been finalized for Wisconsin elections this fall, and a Democrat running for governor won’t be on it. Nomination papers from seven Democratic and one […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin Teens Can Get Rewarded For Safe Driving
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
As more teens hit the road across Wisconsin this summer, a new initiative is encouraging safer driving habits, and offering rewards for making smart choices behind the wheel. Children’s Wisconsin is promoting the Safe Roads Challenge, an […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 10, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The A’s clubbed five home runs and knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 in Las Vegas last night – The Brewers locked up another one of their top prospects, outfielder Luis Lara to a 7-year contract extension that could pay him as much […]
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Mauston Common Council Meeting June 9th
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2026 at 7:34 PM
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Elmer, Merna Jefferson Age 79 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2026 at 3:12 PM
Merna Jefferson Elmer died May 26, 2026, at home, of heart failure. Merna was born December 2nd, 1946. The 2nd daughter of Wayne and Betty Jefferson of Friendship, WI. She lived on the family farm. Merna was active in 4-H where she showed […]
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State Track & Field results from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2026 at 2:11 PM
Boys Place winners D3 3200M Cooper Powell –Brookwood 4th place D2 400M Justus McNeil – Westfield 4th Place 800M Weston Poullie –Mauston 6th Place Triple Jump Braydon Whey –Mauston 4th Place D1 200M Will Mikonowicz – […]
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