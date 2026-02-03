WRN Daily: Wisconsin Democrats Introduce Bill to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Wisconsin Democrats are introducing legislation to legalize cannabis for adult use, arguing the state is lagging behind its neighbors and public opinion. Milwaukee Representative Darrin Madison framed the push as overdue, saying neighboring states have already moved ahead. “Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, and others have all legalized cannabis for adult use. But Wisconsin hasn’t, which leaves […] Source: WRN.com







