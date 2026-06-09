WRN Daily: Trump offers assurances regarding Iran war during Wisconsin farm visit

President Donald Trump, at a Chippewa County farm Friday, said the war with Iran is “nearly settled.” The president took part in a roundtable with farmers at Custer Farms in Chippewa County. “But we’re going to come out and your fertilizer prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago. […] Source: WRN.com







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