Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Ann Marie Zagzebski
Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community. This month’s hero is Ann Marie Zagzebski.
Source: Isthmus.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 14, 2026 at 7:59 PM
The Packers are picking up the pieces today following their 39-22 loss at Minnesota – The NFL is looking to get a look at the Josh Jacobs sealed video related to his case – The Brewers are off today and their magic number to clinch the […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 14, 2026 at 7:05 PM
One drowned, two injured in weekend incident at Governor Dodge State Park (DODGEVILLE) A man drowns at Governor Dodge State Park. Iowa County deputies report 25-year-old Jordan Allen of Milton was snorkeling on Cox Hollow Beach on Saturday when he […]
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Olson, Leroy R. Age 86 of Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2026 at 2:30 PM
Leroy R. Olson, age 86, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2026, at Nekoosa Court in Nekoosa. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Monroe Center Town Hall in Monroe […]
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Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 9/11
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2026 at 2:28 PM
South Central Conference Mauston 48 Wautoma 26 (Wyatt Adler 6TD passes for Mauston) Berlin 44 Nekoosa 36 Ripon 28 Waupun 8 Wisconsin Dells 37 Adams-Friendship 12 (Thursday) Scenic Bluffs Conference New Lisbon 28 Necedah 20 (Gavin Gesler 3tds for New […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Rep. Tiffany escapes Saturday night plane crash with minor injuries (WAUSAU) Congressman Tom Tiffany says he is fortunate to be alive after surviving a plane crash on Lake Wausau Saturday night. The Republican candidate for governor was flying back […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 14, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The Packers dropped their season opener 39-22 to the Minnesota Vikings, their sixth straight loss after leading, dating back to last season. — The football Badgers won their home opener, 36-9 over Western Illinois, before their […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 14, 2026 at 10:21 AM
Just like late last season, the Packers failed to finish in the second half and it led to a loss. This time, a season opening 39-22 setback against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. — Jordan Love passed for 387 yards and two […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 11, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Fond Du Lac man formally charged in Dane County on felony stalking (MADISON) A man accused of stalking a woman for 13 years has his first court appearance. 47-year-old Benjamin Larson appeared remotely in Dane County court from the Fond Du Lac […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 11, 2026 at 5:30 PM
The Brewers host the Reds tonight, a win clinches a playoff spot. — The Packers wrapped up their practice week and open the season at Minnesota on Sunday — The Badgers play their home opener Saturday night against […]
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