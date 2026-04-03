WRN Daily: Rothman tells Regents he’s not leaving

Universities of Wisconsin System Jay Rothman says he’s not leaving. As first reported by the Associated Press on Thursday, Rothman has been told by the Board of Regents to either resign or be fired. In a March 26 letter to the Regents, Rothman said he’s been given no reason for the ultimatum and has no […] Source: WRN.com







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